ROADS have reopened in Pill after an earlier 'incident' where emergency services attended.
Emergency services were on the scene of an incident near Commercial Road, Newport, which was closed between the junctions of Albert Street and Bolt Street.
Dolphin Street was also closed.
However, both roads have now been reopened.
More to follow.
