A DRIVER continued his escape attempt despite being shot by police with a Taser and after his car’s tyres were shredded by a stinger device.

Carl Hunt was only arrested when officers managed to box him during the dramatic chase in the Blackwood area.

The 30-year-old even rammed a police van at one point in the stolen Mercedes C200, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Hunt told detectives he pinched the car because he feared he was going to be attacked as part of a set-up by a gang of men.

William Bebb, prosecuting, said the defendant drove off in the Mercedes in Wattsville after he had been a passenger in the vehicle.

Hunt reached speeds of up to 70mph in a 30mph area as he was pursued by the police through Blackwood and Pontllanfraith.

“He was prepared to do whatever it took to get away,” Mr Bebb told the court.

“A police officer smashed the front passenger window but the defendant continued to drive.

“A Taser was shot into his torso but it had no effect.

“He was driving incredibly dangerously.

Hunt, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

The offences were committed February 11.

He had 18 previous convictions for 31 offences.

These included wounding with intent, public disorder, a weapons offence, dangerous driving and drink driving.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said: “This was a flight through fear.”

He told how his client had been worried about his safety.

Mr Jones added how Hunt had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had spent time being medically treated for his condition in hospital.

Judge Richard Williams told the defendant: “You used the Mercedes as a weapon and drove with a flagrant disregard for the rules of the road.

“You continue to display an irresponsible attitude to motor vehicles.”

Hunt was jailed for 10 months and banned from driving for five years and five months.

He must sit an extended retest and pay a victim surcharge after his release from prison.