THE candidates standing in next month’s Senedd Election have been confirmed.
Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, May 6, to elect the next set of Senedd Members to represent them in Cardiff Bay.
An election for Police and Crime Commissioner will be held on the same day, and some council by-elections are also taking place in some areas.
Here are all the candidates in each area of Gwent this year:
Blaenau Gwent:
- Charles Beavis - Reform UK
- Alun Davies - Labour
- John Dawson - Conservative
- Mandy Moore - Independent
- Peredur Owen Griffiths - Plaid Cymru
- Richard Taylor - Abolish The Welsh Assembly Party
- Paula Yates - Liberal Democrats
Caerphilly:
- Steven John Aicheler - Liberal Democrats
- Hefin Wyn David - Labour
- Delyth Non Jewell - Plaid Cymru
- Stephen John Jones - Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party
- Steven Mayfield - Conservative
- Tim Price - Reform UK
Islwyn:
- Gavin Chambers - Conservative
- Kevin Etheridge - Independent
- Michael John Ford - Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party
- Mostyn Neil Hamilton - Ukip Scrap the Assembly/Senedd
- Rhys Mills - Plaid Cymru
- Rhianon Passmore - Labour
- Oliver Benedict Townsend - Liberal Democrats
- James Freeman Wells - Reform UK
Monmouth:
- Susan Boucher - Reform UK
- Ian Roy Chandler - Green Party
- Peter Alan Fox - Conservative
- Elspeth Agnes Pearl Hill - Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews
- Hugh Michael Andrew Kocan - Plaid Cymru
- Catrin Myfanwy Maby - Labour
- Nick Ramsay - Independent
- Mark John Reckless - Abolish The Welsh Assembly Party
- Jo Watkins - Liberal Democrats
- Laurence Williams - Gwlad - The Welsh Independence Party
Newport East
- Sonya Cary - Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews.
- John Griffiths - Labour
- Mike Hamilton - Liberal Democrats
- Gareth Rhys Hughes - Conservative
- Daniel Tudor Llewelyn - Plaid Cymru
- David John Rowlands - Reform UK
- Robert John George Steed - Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party
- Benjamin Lee Walker - Ukip Scrap the Assembly/Senedd
Newport West
- Kevin Anthony Boucher - Reform UK
- Jayne Bryant - Labour
- Jonathan Thomas Clark - Plaid Cymru
- Michael James Enea - Conservative
- Steve Walter Marsh - Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews.
- John Edmunds Miller - Liberal Democrats
- Amelia Womack - Green Party
Torfaen
- Lyn Ackerman - Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales
- Veronica Kathleen German - Welsh Liberal Democrats
- Thomas George Harrison - Ukip Scrap the Assembly/Senedd
- Lynne Neagle - Labour
- Gruff Parry - Conservative
- Matthew Francis Ross-Francome - Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews.
- Ian Michael Williams - Reform UK
- Ryan Thomas Williams - Gwlad - The Welsh Independence Party
Here are the regional lists for each party in the South Wales East region:
Abolish The Welsh Assembly Party:
1. Mark John Reckless
2. Richard Taylor
3. Stephen John Jones
4. Michael John Ford
5. Robert John George Steed
6. Hugh Meolwyn Hughes
Britain’s Communist Party:
1. Rob Griffiths
2. Bob Davenport
3. Glenn Stephen Eynon
4. Irene Green
Conservatives:
1. Laura Anne Jones
2. Natasha Asghar
3. Matthew Robert Hatton Evans
4. Nick Evans
5. Gavin Chambers
6. Edward Dawson
7. Donna Gavin
8. Gareth Rhys Hughes
Gwlad – The Welsh Independence Party
1. Calen Jones
2. Laurence Williams
3. Ryan Thomas Williams
4. Terry Beverton
No More Lockdowns
1. Gruff Meredith
2. Mattie Ginsberg
Plaid Cymru
1. Delyth Non Jewell
2. Peredur Owen Griffiths
3. Lindsay Geoffrey Whittle
4. Rhys Mills
5. Jonathan Thomas Clark
6. Ian Gwynne
7. Daniel Tudor Llewelyn
Propel: Wales need Champions
1. Kieran James Glyn Gething
2. Anthony Nash
3. Celia Jones
4. Kristopher Ashley
Reform UK
1. James Freeman Wells
2. Kirsty Rebecca Walmsley
3. David John Rowlands
4. Colin David Jones
5. Robert Charles Beavis
Ukip Scrap The Assembly/Senedd
1. Mostyn Neil Hamilton
2. Benjamin Lee Walker
3. Thomas George Harrison
4. Robert Norman James
Wales Green Party
1. Amelia Helen Womack
2. Ian Roy Chandler
3. Lauren James
4. Stephen James Priestnall
Labour
1. Helen Ursula Cunningham
2. Peter Richard Jones
3. Mary Ann Shelley Brocklesby
4. Majid Rahman
Liberal Democrats:
1. Jo Watkins
2. Veronica Kathleen German
3. Oliver Benedict Townsend
4. Jeremy Jefferson Becker
Welsh Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition:
1. Mariam Victoria
2. Kamish Cammilla
3. Sharon Mngaza Melanie
4. Benedict Dave Reid
Here are the candidates standing for Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner:
- Donna Cushing - Plaid Cymru
- Jeff Cuthburt - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Paul William Harley - Independent
- Hannah Jarvis - Conservative
- Francis Clayton Jones - Gwlad – The Welsh Independence Party
- John Miller - Liberal Democrats
A number of council by-elections are also being held on May 6.
Newport City Council - Victoria ward
- Farzina Hussain - Labour
- Mike Hamilton - Liberal Democrats
- Muhammad Tariq - Conservative
- Tariq Khan - Green Party
Bedwas, Trethomas and Machen Community Council – Machen ward
- Steve Aicheler – Liberal Democrat
- Benjamin Abel Clark – Plaid Cymru
- Gareth Lloyd Pratt - Labour
Bedwas, Trethomas and Machen Community Council – Trethomas ward
- Nigel Peter Bull – Labour
- Marc Anthony Hubbard – Plaid Cymru
Blackwood Town Council – Blackwood North ward
- Catherine Clark – Conservative
- George Edwards – Independent
- Jane Lancastle – Plaid Cymru
Llanbradach and Pwllypant Community Council -Llanbradach ward
- Rhydian Dafydd Birkinshaw-Bird
- Norma Alice Cabble – Plaid Cymru
Van Community Council - Lansbury ward
- Anne Olivia Broughton-Pettit – Labour
- Monica Lynne Hughes – Plaid Cymru
There was only one nomination in the by-election for the Ystrad Mynach ward on Gelligaer Community Council – Amanda Kay McCarthy for Plaid Cymru – and so she has been elected uncontested.
