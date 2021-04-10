WITH non-essential retailers across Wales preparing to reopen from Monday, businesses in Cwmbran, Pontypool and Blaenavon are this week preparing to welcome customers back.

Last week, first minister Mark Drakeford confirmed the changes to lockdown restrictions, having previously allowed shops which had remained open through lockdown to sell all good – without restrictions on ‘essential items’ – from March 22.

Nick Horler, from Artie Craftie in Blaenavon, said he hoped the reopening would see people supporting local businesses.

“We are looking forward to the high street going back to normal,” he said.

“Let’s hope the increase in footfall continues with buying locally. I think people have realised that buying locally is good.

Owners Nick and Wendy Horler outside Artie Craftie. Picture: Nick Horler.

The Keepers Treats, which is set to reopen after recently rebranding.

“There are three or four new businesses which have opened up before lockdown. There are a lot waiting to open up [next week].

“There’s lots going on and it’s just waiting for the go-ahead next week.”

In Pontypool, a number of chain stores are open, although there are several empty stores – there are three either side of Sweets and Celebrations on Commercial Street in Pontypool, opposite Principality Building society.

Three empty shops on Commercial Street in Pontypool, opposite Principality Building society.

Warren’s Wholefood, Penrhiwgyngi Farm Bakery, and Bladez barbers are among the essential businesses to have already reopened in Pontypool Indoor Market – with the remaining stalls reopening next week.

In Cwmbran, many of the stores will reopen on April 12. Primark - which delayed its reopening following the first lockdown - will reopen on that date.

A spokesperson for Cwmbran Centre said: “We can confirm that a number of stores which have been closed during the current period of lockdown at Cwmbran Centre will reopen from April 12.

“We will be continuing to follow Government guidelines beyond April 12 to keep staff and visitors at Cwmbran Centre safe, and to support the national efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation during this time and to express appreciation to our fantastic team at Cwmbran Centre who are working very hard in challenging circumstances, to support our retailers, serve our communities and take care of one another.”

However, some business owners were cautious about the reopening of non-essential retailers – with questions remaining over how shoppers will react to the high streets reopening.

Peter Willis, owner of Douglas Willis butchers in Cwmbran, said: “I think it’s going to be a long time before we get back to normal.

“How many shops are going to be reopening? Are people going to stick to buying online? A lot of people still haven’t had their second jab and they aren’t going to come rushing out.

“[Passing trade] was a significant part of our food-to-go service. It was probably about 80 per cent of our business.”

Chris O’Connell, who along with his wife Rhian, owns The Flour Girls in Blaenavon.

And Chris O’Connell, who along with his wife Rhian, owns The Flour Girls in Blaenavon, said it could be difficult to bring passing trade back to the town.

“We can’t have Heritage Day or the Christmas Fairs this year, so we won’t see people coming into the town for that,” he said.

“We were lucky as my wife was building up the business from home [before the store opened]. We built up that big following before, so we don’t rely as much on passing trade.

“We have had a lot of people saying they can’t wait for the rules to change so they can come and visit.

An empty store in Blaenavon.

“In terms of other businesses coming here, I’m not sure if I can see anything working. Cafes don’t tend to work as you don’t get many people staying and sitting in and eating. With Blaenavon it’s not so much about passing trade.

“I don’t think that Blaenavon is a town that people want to shop in any more. But if there was more here, then maybe people would.”