HIGH streets have been hit hard this past year, with many businesses having to shut up shop for good.

Now, ahead of the reopening of non-essential shops on Monday, we spoke to traders in Monmouthshire to find out how the easing would affect business.

Monmouth’s high street, no longer restricted to one-way traffic was already abuzz with activity earlier this week, even before the lifting of restrictions.

Many shops remain closed, however.

MORE NEWS:

Neil Powell Master Butchers in Monmouth has been open throughout lockdown.

Peter Powell said that, despite being busier than ever, they had seen businesses nearby shutting up shop, some for good.

Peter Powell

“We’ve been lucky to have been in the food industry,” he said.

“So many have gone under, the local small shops.”

Asked about the reopening of more businesses in the area, he said that he expected the relaxation to improve footfall in the town.

At the other end of town, Callisto Styles – a hairdressers – simply said that they had been “swamped” since their sector had been allowed to resume.

They said they expected more of the same when non-essential shops reopen next week.

One business looking forward to a more normal form of trading is Chepstow Books and Gifts.

The store has been operating a click and collect and phone plus website and email service throughout the whole lockdown.

Owner Matt Taylor said: "We are really excited about the reopening on Monday.

"Books have really helped lots of people through the pandemic.

"We're hoping Chepstow will prove popular this spring and summer."

Chepstow high street

Monmouth's Wye Weight - a zero waste shop - are also looking forward to the other shops opening up next week.

They have been open during lockdown, but owner Wendy Watkins admitted it had been "a tough few months".

As an "essential shop that is allowed to stay open, but is unable to access financial support", the drop-off in footfall has hit the business hard.

Further afield from the bustle of the high street, owners of a Tintern cafe are also positive about the next few weeks.

Social distancing measures in Monmouth

Lou Kennedy from the Filling Station café said: "We have only been open three weeks for takeaway slowly coming out of lockdown and we have had three solid weekends trading.

"Since last Thursday, we have welcomed new and existing customers, walkers, cyclists, families and runners.

"Everyone has been extremely positive."