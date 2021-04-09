WITH non-essential shops in Wales re-opening on April 12, many shoppers may be hoping to update their wardrobe.
Primark will open its doors on April 12, and Newport’s Debenhams is set to re-open for a clearance sale; safety measures will be in place.
Clothing chain, Next, has also confirmed that they will re-open their stores in South Wales, in line with government guidance, on April 12.
Next stores across South Wales – including in Newport’s Friars Walk, Newport Retail Park, Cwmbran Retail Park and Cardiff’s Queen Street – will open their doors at 9am on Monday April 12.
A spokesperson for the South Wales region said: “Comprehensive safety measures will be in place in every store, in line with government and company guidance.”
People shopping at Next are asked to wear face coverings unless exempt, and to ensure they follow social distancing throughout the store.
Sanitizer will be available at the store, which will be cleaned regularly to ensure that shoppers are kept safe.