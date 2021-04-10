GWENT Police say their officers reported 41 vehicles in Newport on Friday as part of an operation to clamp down on illegal motorists.
The vehicles were stopped on Friday, March 9, after being identified as a potential hazard for other road users.
The operation is called ‘Operation Utah’ – a multi-agency approach designed to tackle road users putting other motorists at risk, either by driving illegally or by driving unsafe vehicles.
The operation has been going for 15 years, and yesterday it targeted roads around the Coldra roundabout.
Officers say they “dealt with 88 vehicles”, with 41 being reported. 49 vehicles were dealt with at the DVSA site.
Police said the drivers were reported for a variety of offences including insecure loads, dangerous conditions, illegal number plates, towing offences, no insurance, and speeding.
Police tweeted about the work on Friday evening.
Reasons for stopping vehicles included: 18 immediate prohibitions, eight overweight offences, and one driving licence offence.
OP UTAH-NEWPORT— Gwent Police | Operations & Support (@gpoperations) April 9, 2021
Working in partnership
2 x Driver’s Hours Prohibitions
18 x Immediate Prohibitions
13 x Delayed Prohibitions
8 x Overweight offences –
17 x Inspection Notice
1 x Driving Licence offence
1 x Operators’ Licence Offence @DVSAEnforcement @gwentpolice
OP UTAH— Gwent Police | Operations & Support (@gpoperations) April 9, 2021
41 Drivers reported by Police for a variety of offences (Insecure load, dangerous condition, number plates, overweight, towing offences, driving otherwise than in accordance, no insurance, no tax, no mot, seat-belts, due care, speeding @DVSAEnforcement @gwentpolice
