UPDATE at 12.04pm: All lanes have now reopened.

THE A470 has been closed in both directions due to a vehicle catching fire.

The road is closed from the Defynnog turn off at Brecon all the way to the Hirwaun turn off.

The road was closed just before 11am, and is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists should avoid the area, and there is heavy traffic – compounded by visitors to the area after travel restrictions were lifted.

