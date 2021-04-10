ON THURSDAY the Welsh Government published a revised timetable of key lockdown dates for restrictions to ease.

The government said that due to the increasingly positive public health situation, pressures on hospitals is now easing – considered a key marker to enable ministers to move the country into tier three.

The move was made as cases dropped to the lowest point since September. Confirmed cases in hospitals now stand at 89 – 26 per cent lower than last Thursday, and is the lowest position since September 22.

So, with this in mind, what can we expect to be able to do from Monday, April 12?

Back to school

Perhaps the biggest change will see all children returning to school settings for face to face learning, which First Minister Mark Drakeford earmarked as top priority in February – when foundation phase children returned to school.

University campuses will be able to open for blended face to face learning – including online learning for all students.

All shops can reopen

All shops can finally reopen, after most spent just four months of the last year fully operating.

Traders say a huge week is in store. In Newport on Friday they said shoppers behaviour could determine their future, starting next week.

Close contact services resume

While hairdressers and barbers were able to open last month, close contact services such as beauticians, tattooists, and sports and massage therapists were not able to open.

Traders specialising in close contact services have since said the move defied common sense, but they can now open from Monday.

In Chepstow hair and beauty salon owner Siobhan Taylor said she had numerous customers phone up, confused over why they could get their hair cut but couldn’t get a tan, for example.

Mobile service can also resume from Monday.

Driving lessons can resume

Under alert level four rules driving lessons and tests were prohibited, unless someone was taking them as part of their job.

This will change from Monday.

People can travel between Wales and England

From April 12 the stay in Wales rule will be lifted, but you can only travel to countries within the Common Travel Area. That is the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, and the Republic of Ireland.

Hospitality traders in Wales have raised concerns people will be crossing the border into England to enjoy an outdoor pint, as outdoor hospitality opens in England two weeks earlier than in Wales.

Wedding venue viewings

Couples will be able to book viewings at wedding venues, but you will need to make an appointment.