A HIGH-flying Welsh WWE wrestler has spoken of the importance of music in the wrestling world as wrestling showpiece WrestleMania 37 approaches.

Mark Andrews from Cardiff – who made history with Brynmawr’s ‘Flash Morgan Webster’ when they became the first Welsh wrestlers to win a WWE title in 2019 after clinching the NXT UK tag team championship in Cardiff – has spoken out about the impact on music in wrestling as WWE begins to welcome fans back in America and the live music scene is continuing to suffer across the world due to the ongoing pandemic.

Mr Andrews – who began his wrestling training in Newport – uses a popular Welsh pop-punk band’s single Fall to Pieces as his entrance theme – he helped to write the song as bassist and co-vocalist of the band Junior.

On entrance themes, he said: “I believe the entrance music is one of the most important pieces of a wrestler’s act,” and goes on to explain how his own entrance music gives a party feel and gets him psyched up for the shows.

Many wrestling events have gone ahead in the USA throughout the pandemic and also WWE NXT UK has returned, broadcasting on the WWE Network and BT Sport and the wrestlers as well as the events have been giving artists exposure by using their tracks as entrance themes.

Each of WWE’s live pay-per-view events has a soundtrack which features popular songs by artists from around the world. As these events have still been taking place throughout the Covid-19 pandemic – under strict protocols and without fans, the songs have been getting exposure to viewers across the world.

Mr Andrews has chosen to highlight a number of themes from across the WWE world – including a cheeky nod to his own entrance theme.

Also featured are fellow NXT UK stars Gallus with their entrance by Dominik Schwarzer and the overall NCT UK theme song – Never Say Die – created by the WWE team and def rebel – a pseudonym for DJDTP who also created the theme for WrestleMania 35.

He also included the iconic Voices by Richard Luzzi, used as Randy Orton’s entrance theme.

When turning to the best WWE music moments however, Mr Andrews factored in the spectacle as well as the theme. Some of his best includes Cyndi Lauper on the first WrestleMania, Triple H entering with the legendary Motorhead on WrestleMania 17 and The Undertaker's Wrestlemania 19 entrance with Limp Bizkit.

His band Junior performed at Download Festival 2017 – which saw then NXT UK champion Pete Dunne invade the stage, before Mr Andrews did his famed shooting star press off the stage to take out his competitor, and also featured a number of NXT superstars playing limbo with the crowd – also made an appearance in his top music moments.

WrestleMania 37 is taking place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. It is broadcast live on the WWE Network.