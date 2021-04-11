A FORMER merchant seaman and cook at Duffryn School have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Betty and Jim Sully, who have lived in Newport all their lives, met in a cafe in Newport 1960 after being out with friends.

They married at St Paul's Church, Newport, on April 1, 1961.

Betty and Jim Sully

The couple have three children - Jackie, Angela and Anthony; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and one great great grand children.

Mrs Sully spent a number of years as cook at Duffryn Comprehensive School and is still recognised by former pupils when she is out and about in the city.

Covid 19 safe celebrations

The couple say that love and understanding are key to a long and happy marriage.

Over the years they have enjoyed travelling and have visited Vegas on a number of occasions. They also enjoy bingo and watching horse racing along with spending time with all the family when the situation allows.

Celebrating with a card from the Queen

Family celebration - good times

Due to the current pandemic the family were not able to celebrate the diamond occasion in the way they would have wanted, but Mr and Mrs Sully were delighted with a card from the Queen and they were also able to see all the family in covid safe settings.

Their favourite activity - a family get together