AS WE ease out of lockdown we thought we'd ask our camera club members to share pictures which mean 'harmony' to them. As always, we were amazed with the range of images they sent in.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
James and Tristan from Llanwern Village, creating ‘harmonies’ in their Zoom guitar lesson. Picture: Helen Louise Hyatt
The Wales Coast Path near St Brides. Picture: Sian McDermott
Garn lakes snapped by Matt Jones
In harmony. Picture: Roslynne Eaton
Pony walking in Caerleon. Picture: Gaynor Putnam
Clouds and sunshine over Bleanavon. Picture: Ian A Fewings
Brother and sister in a rare moment of harmony sitting by the Ebbw. Picture: Angie Walker-y Fenyw
Old and new riverside buildings in harmony in Newport city centre. Picture: Andy Prosser
In harmony with nature around Rogiet. Picture: Rob Bowen