AS WE ease out of lockdown we thought we'd ask our camera club members to share pictures which mean 'harmony' to them. As always, we were amazed with the range of images they sent in.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Music: James and Tristan from Llanwern Village, creating ‘harmonies’ in their Zoom guitar lesson. Picture: Helen Louise Hyatt

South Wales Argus: Colourful: The Wales Coast Path near St Brides. Picture: Sian McDermott

South Wales Argus: Peaceful: Garn lakes snapped by Matt Jones

South Wales Argus: Swans: In harmony. Picture: Roslynne Eaton

South Wales Argus: Harmony: Pony walking in Caerleon. Picture: Gaynor Putnam

South Wales Argus: Stunning: Clouds and sunshine over Bleanavon. Picture: Ian A Fewings

South Wales Argus: Hug: Brother and sister in a rare moment of harmony sitting by the Ebbw. Picture: Angie Walker-y Fenyw

South Wales Argus: Scene: Old and new riverside buildings in harmony in Newport city centre. Picture: Andy Prosser

South Wales Argus: Trees: In harmony with nature around Rogiet. Picture: Rob Bowen

