Over the years many of music's biggest names have played at the Newport Centre.
Here are some pictures from our archives of fans waiting outside the city centre venue to see David Bowie and Genesis.
Plans have recently been announced to redevelop the centre but there are still plenty of memories of some great nights seeing some great acts perform there.
A fan reading the Argus while waiting to go into the David Bowie concert at Newport Centre in July 1989
A fan waiting outside Newport Centre for the David Bowie concert in July 1989
Queuing up for Genesis tickets outside Newport Centre in 1992
Crowds waiting to buy Genesis tickets at Newport Centre in 1992