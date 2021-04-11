RESILIENCE is a term well-used – perhaps overly so – in the business sector, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic; but one business that can absolutely claim to be resilient is Arnold’s Lighting and Electrical in Newport.

The store – one of the oldest in the city after starting in 1808, is perhaps one of the few in Wales to have seen off disasters like pandemics and floods before. But it is the first time the premises at 13 Skinner Street has faced both at the same time.

Nigel Merrett, who took over the shop when his father retired 20 years ago, says it’s been the most stressful and challenging period he’s ever known.

It was looking bleak when Nigel's store was flooded on December 23

The shop was flooded on December 23 – days after he’d been forced to close with a few hours’ notice due to enforced lockdown restrictions over Christmas.

“We’ve had moments in the shop with a couple of inches of water, but we’ve been here to sweep it out,” he explained on Friday.

“But this time we were closed, so we had no idea what was happening.

“Two-feet of water completely devastated us.”

It’s been all hands on deck since then, with Mr Merrett and trusted sidekick Paul Jones being in the store almost every day in preparation for reopening, which will finally come tomorrow (Monday, April 12).

“We’re very proud we’ve managed to get it done,” Mr Merrett said. “It’s great to let people know Arnold's is back up and running.”

Frustrations in the aftermath of the floods were compounded with repeated bad news in the form of Covid reviews.

The brilliant transformation at the store, taken on Friday

They say it is difficult to understand why supermarkets have been allowed to sell items like decorative lights, while they have had to remain closed.

Restrictions on what supermarkets were allowed to sell were lifted on March 22, while teasers that non-essential shops could open in March have been pushed back.

“We do feel unfairly treated, predominantly because we don’t feel we are a non-essential shop,” Mr Merrett said. “There are many elderly people we know who need their bulbs and other electrical appliances, and have no lighting. Try telling them we’re non-essential.

“Ninety per cent of what some of these stores that are open sell could probably be classed as non-essential if they’re going to class us as non-essential. It feels wrong.

“It’s been a confusing time because of different rules across the border. All these different rules feel a bit ridiculous. I think as one United Kingdom we should be singing from the same hymn sheet. It’s not helped us at all.”

He is keen, however, to put frustrations behind him, and focus all attention on a successful reopening.

“We have to look on the bright side – we’re delighted we’ll be opening again and that we have a future,” he said.

“I fear a lot of places around us won’t be opening up on Monday, which is very upsetting.

“It’s a crucial time for Newport with Debenhams going, but I’m positive that will be filled and other things are happening which makes you feel there is something to look forward to [citing the market being developed as well as apartments across the centre].

“It’s important we try and make this end of town a bit of a hub now. There is scope to do that, as we’re the only through road in the centre, which I hope we can make the most of.”

Initially Arnold’s will be opening for shorter hours, from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

“It’s something we want to try because we feel people’s shopping habits may change,” he explained.

“I think with people working from home they are used to popping into town a bit later, and not shopping late in the evening. It might change, but we think that’s the right thing to do now.”

Does he have a message for customers ahead of Monday?

“We’re really pleased to be back, and we can’t wait to welcome customers new and old.

“It’s a fresh start for us – and we feel there’s plenty to be positive about.

“I do think people have excess money from cancelled holidays, and not being able to attend events, so I’m hopeful they feel they want to come and spend that with us.

“My message would be: if you can, try and support your independents now.”