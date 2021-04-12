WITH lockdown restrictions easing and shops set to reopen today, Monday, many of us will be heading to our nearest high street.
It’s been a long time since we were able to buy non-essential items and a bit of retail therapy might help to lift our spirits.
So, to save your pennies for the shops, here some places you can still park for free near Newport city centre:
Riverfront car park
Free for two hours, 32 spaces available.
Monday to Sunday 8am to 8pm, free outside these hours.
Emlyn Street car park
Free for two hours, 45 spaces available.
Monday to Sunday 8am to 8pm, free outside these hours.
Hill Street car park
Free for two hours, 58 spaces available.
Monday to Sunday 8am to 8pm, free outside these hours.
This car park also has electric car charging.
Stow Hill car park
Free for two hours, 45 spaces available.
Monday to Sunday 8am to 8pm, free outside these hours.
This car park also has electric car charging.
Faulkner Road car park
Free for two hours, 185 spaces available.
Monday to Sunday 8am to 8pm, free outside these hours.
This car park also has electric car charging.