A 41-GUN salute was performed in Cardiff today to honour the Duke of Edinburgh following his death on Friday, April 9.
The palace announced yesterday that Prince Philip had died at the age of 99 after 73 years married to Queen Elizabeth.
The salute went on for 41 minutes, and was watched by First Minister Mark Drakeford, among a select few due to Covid restrictions.
Saluting batteries fired once every minute from midday, as the Welsh flag flew at half mast.
Gun salutes have been fired to mark significant national events since as early as at least the 18th century.
They were used to mark the deaths of Queen Victoria in 1901 and Winston Churchill in 1965.
Here is a selection of images taken of the event earlier today.
