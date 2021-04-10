NEW research published in the journal Science Advances has provided insight into why people with red hair exhibit altered sensitivity to certain kinds of pain.
The study, conducted by a team at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), found that humans with red hair have a different tolerance for pain because their skin's pigment-producing cells lack the function of a certain receptor. These receptors react to temperature changes and outside stimuli. The research also indicated that it was not just humans that have the different tolerance, the same outcome highlighted in species of animal with red fur.
Lack of this particular receptor (known as Melanocortin 1) causes changes that tip the balance between pain sensitivity and pain tolerance.
Interestingly, inactive variants of the Melanocortin 1 receptor have also shown evidence to explain the inability of red-haired individuals to tan or darken their skin pigment.
Dr David E. Fisher, Director of the Mass General Cancer Center's Melanoma Program and director of MGH's Cutaneous Biology Research Center said that the studies undertaken provided "...valuable recognition for medical personnel when caring for patients whose pain sensitivities may vary."
It is hoped that with further studies in this area that new strategies can be developed for tackling pain.