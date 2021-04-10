AS PART of International Dark Sky Week 2021, Allan Trow at Dark Sky Wales says that 'Wales is leading the way' as countries across the world tackle the ongoing issue of light pollution.
Mr Trow added: "International Dark Sky Week is a great opportunity to highlight the need for change.
"Preservation of the night sky sky is essential for the environment, reduction in CO2 emissions, with accompanied economic savings."
According to the International Dark Sky Association, (IDA) who are organizing the event Dark Sky Week, light pollution is increasing at 2x rate of population growth with 83 per cent of the global population living under light-polluted skies.
The impact of light pollution is far-reaching. Along with interfering views of the night sky light pollution disrupts wildlife, impacts human health and contributes negatively to climate change.
Allan Trow, who runs Dark Sky Wales with fellow astronomer Martin Griffiths, continued: "68 per cent of Wales has already attained exceptional dark sky conditions."
In February 2013, the Brecon Beacons National Park achieved the status of being classed as an International Dark Sky Reserve, the first of its kind in Wales and only the fifth of its kind in the world at the time.
The attribute of being given 'reserve' status is protect natural surroundings from the encroaching problem of light pollution, ensuring that the area is able to offer exceptional starry nights as well as being specifically protected for scientific, natural, educational, cultural, heritage and public enjoyment.
To find out more visit idsw.darksky.org and darkskywalestrainingservices.co.uk