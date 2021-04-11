A FATHER-OF-THREE jailed for offering to supply a vast array of illegal drugs made more than £28,000 from trafficking.

But Adam Lewis, 32, from Llanfoist, near Abergavenny, has less than £1,000 which can be seized by the authorities, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

He appeared for his Proceeds of Crime Act hearing where prosecutor Eugene Egan said the defendant had benefitted by £28,053.78 from drug dealing.

The amount available to be recovered stands at £825 which the defendant has 28 days to hand over.

Judge Wayne Beard warned Lewis he will serve six months in prison in default should he refuse to do so.

During his sentencing hearing last October, Newport Crown Court heard how police arrested the defendant at his flat in March 2020.

Officer found "incriminating" evidence of drug dealing on his mobile phone.

They also discovered a weighing scales, cash and drugs – a small amount of cannabis and around 400 tablets of Alprazolam, also known as Xanax.

Mr Egan said Lewis had been "offering drugs for sale over a significant period".

Police found messages in which the defendant offered drug users 'skunk' and 'cheese' for sale, both terms referring to strong cannabis.

They also found evidence Lewis had offered to supply ecstasy, as well as amphetamine and Valium.

He pleaded guilty to the offences.

Thomas Stanway, mitigating, said his client was a user of cannabis and other drugs, and when this use escalated "he sought to sell drugs to fund that habit".

He described the defendant as a "class B dealer" who on one occasion offered to supply the class A drug ecstasy "perhaps on bravado".

Mr Stanway argued there was no evidence Lewis went through with supplying ecstasy.

He said Lewis, who is a father to three young children and provides support to his mother, had received a "wake-up call" as a result of his arrest.

The judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, said Lewis, of Grove Avenue, Llanfoist, was arguably running a "drug shop".

"There's no doubt you were offering to supply drugs on a commercial basis," he told the defendant, adding that Lewis decided to put his children's "futures at risk" by engaging in the supply of illegal drugs.

Lewis was jailed for two years.