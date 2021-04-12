AN 18-YEAR-OLD from Newport has been spared jail after leading police on two high-speed pursuits in one day while driving with no licence or insurance.

Adam Davies, of Hazel Walk, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court after committing “a spree of offences” on the roads in Newport across March 5, 9 and 25.

Davies was stopped by the police in Caerleon on March 5, after officers spotted a Ford Fiesta driving at high speed down a dead-end road.

He was pulled over, and the officers noticed “a number of other young passengers inside the car” – none of whom were old enough for Davies to be driving on a provisional licence, said Martha Smith-Higgins, prosecuting.

As he was being questioned, Davies turned on the ignition and tried to flee, but the officers were able to remove his keys before the car moved.

He was arrested and bailed for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Four days later, at around 1.30pm, police in Newport spotted a Ford Fiesta along the SDR and suspected the driver was under the influence.

Davies drove into the Tesco car park, refusing to stop. He drove around the car park, cutting through spaces at around 30mph, and up onto the kerb and onto a green verge to avoid a delivery van.

“There were a number of pedestrians in the area,” said Ms Smith-Higgins, and the police decided to stand down over fears of safety.

Shortly afterwards, the defendant was spotted by other officers driving in the area around Hendre Farm Gardens.

Davies was spotted driving at 45mph in a 30mph zone, and driving on the wrong side of the road. As officers continued to follow him, he accelerated to 55mph, and “when the officers turned on their lights he increased his speed to 60mph.”

Again, the police stood down as they did not feel it was safe to give chase.

When later questioned, Davies said he “accepted his driving was dangerous, but he didn’t want to stop as he thought he could get away,” Ms Smith-Higgins told the court.

On the morning of March 25, Davies asked his father if he could borrow the keys to his wife’s car to get some of his belongings out of the boot.

Some time later, Davies’ father realised his wife’s car was no longer outside the property.

Davies drove to a petrol station on Ponthir Road, filled the car up with £20.26 of fuel, and drove off without paying.

Officers were alerted to this, and the taking of the vehicle, and attempted to stop Davies around the area of the Caerleon Bridge with a stinger.

He carried on driving for a short time before officers were able to arrest him, where he told them he had “taken the car to take some friends to McDonald’s,” Ms Smith-Higgins said.

“He said he went to the petrol station but realised he didn’t have any money, so waited until no-one was looking and drove off.”

Davies “fully understands the seriousness of the offences,” said Stephen Thomas, in mitigation.

“He acknowledges his driving was dangerous. He is thankful for the fact there were no persons injured and there was no damage to property.

“This was done in a moment of panic. There was no rational thinking going on.”

Mr Thomas added Davies was of previous good character, with no previous convictions.

He said that Davies was “troubled,” having been diagnosed with depression.

Recorder Mark Cotter QC sentenced Davies to 10 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, for both charges of dangerous driving – to run concurrently.

He must complete 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Davies has also been disqualified from driving for 12 months, and must pass an extended driving test to regain his license.

For three charges driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and had his licence endorsed.

For taking a vehicle without consent, he was given four weeks imprisonment, suspended, to run concurrently with his other sentences.

He faced no further penalty for making off without payment.

He must also pay a £156 surcharge, and Recorder Cotter made a deprivation order against Davies’ Ford Fiesta.