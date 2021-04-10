PEMBROKESHIRE'S most famous resident, Wally the Walrus, has been spotted again in Pembrokeshire.

At 6.40AM yesterday evening Wally was spotted by the Park Hotel Tenby’s webcam back in his favourite spot on the lifeboat slip.

Before this Wally had last been seen on Monday, April 5 at approximately 7am on the lifeboat slipway at Tenby before retreating into the water.

His was not the first time Wally had disappeared. He first popped up in Pembrokeshire waters on March 20 but vanished from Broad Haven South only to turn up several days later on the lifeboat slipway in Tenby.

It's thought that Wally arrived in Pembrokeshire from Ireland and was previously spotted in Denmark - but still a long way from the usual home of the walrus - the Arctic and subarctic waters.

He has now become a major attraction at the seaside resort with crowds gathering to see him bask in the sunshine or dive for food between the two lifeboat slips where there is an abundance of razor clams.

Wally’s antics have kept both locals and visitors amused. He was spotted trying to board a fishing boat in the harbour and a small dinghy came off the worse in its encounter with the 500 kg marine mammal.

The locals in Tenby welcomed Wally, with walrus face masks, fluffy toys, cushions and even cakes from one local bakery flying off the shelves.

Wally was at first thought to be female but local marine mammal expert Terry Leadbetter has said that she is in fact a ‘he’.

The walrus' appearance in Pembrokeshire even made the news in Australia and China.

However, fame came with its pitfalls, with the RSPCA urging the public to give Wally space and not to venture close to him, concerns were also voiced about his health.

Wally when fully grown will weigh around 1,200kg. Who knows if he will still be in Tenby by then.