THE recent cold weather has meant stabilisation works above the A466 at Wyndcliff have been delayed.

This is due to current and forecasted low overnight temperatures delaying the seasonal emergence of hibernating bats, a protected species.

While the site is now set up and work ready to commence, based on current weather forecasts it is likely that contractors will not be able to recommence works on site until the April 26.

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: “Unfortunately this has meant that the road closure will now span the first May bank holiday (May 3), something we were hoping to avoid in light of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

"At the recent meeting with contractors the option of waiting until the 4th May to start the works - leaving the first bank holiday free - was ruled out because of the risk of the works not being finished by the second bank holiday (31st May). That in turn would have affected the May half term break too, which would have had an even greater impact on businesses and tourism.”

Throughout the road closure period - now expected to be a four-week period from April 26 - a full diversion will be in place allowing traffic to travel between Chepstow and Tintern.

Drivers are asked to follow the diversion signs and not rely on satnav, as many of the local lanes are very narrow with limited opportunities for vehicles to pass. Cyclists will still be able to use the A466 during the closure.