THESE are the three men most wanted by Gwent Police this weekend.
If you have any information, call 101 and quote the reference number or send the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Jamie Challis
Jamie Challis, 22, from Newport has been recalled to prison.
He was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court in August 2018 for wounding with intent.
Challis was released from custody on license in January but has since been recalled to prison for breaching his conditions.
Reference: 2100092779
MORE NEWS: Paedophile jailed after he and girlfriend planned sexual abuse of young girl
Levi Warburton
Detectives are appealing for information as they try and find 26-year-old Levi Warburton from Pontllanfraith.
Officers want to speak to him about an ongoing assault investigation.
Reference: 2100034862
MORE NEWS: Drug dealing dad who made thousands ordered to hand over dirty cash
Connor O'Halloran
Police are looking for 20-year-old Connor O'Halloran from Pontypool who has breached his licence conditions after being released from a young offender institution in February.
He was locked for 25 months for grievous bodily harm at Cardiff Crown Court in July 2020.
Reference: 2100109048