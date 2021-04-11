THESE are the three men most wanted by Gwent Police this weekend.

Jamie Challis

Jamie Challis, 22, from Newport has been recalled to prison.

He was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court in August 2018 for wounding with intent.

Challis was released from custody on license in January but has since been recalled to prison for breaching his conditions.

Reference: 2100092779

Levi Warburton

Detectives are appealing for information as they try and find 26-year-old Levi Warburton from Pontllanfraith.

Officers want to speak to him about an ongoing assault investigation.

Reference: 2100034862

Connor O'Halloran

Police are looking for 20-year-old Connor O'Halloran from Pontypool who has breached his licence conditions after being released from a young offender institution in February.

He was locked for 25 months for grievous bodily harm at Cardiff Crown Court in July 2020. 

Reference: 2100109048