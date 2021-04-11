THREE men wanted in connection with the murder of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff remain at large, and Crimestoppers says there is a £5,000 reward for anyone who can help to find the men.

The body of 23-year-old Mr Waga was found by a member of the public at Westville Road in Penylan, not far from Cardiff city centre, on January 28 2021.

It’s believed that Mr Waga had travelled from Dagenham in east London to Newport Road in Cardiff, where a disturbance took place an hour before Mr Waga’s body was found. He died as a result of a sustained assault.

Tomasz Waga

A cannabis factory was found at the Newport Road property, and Mr Waga’s death is believed to be linked to organised crime.

Two weeks ago detectives investigating the murder made further arrests in London.

Two men had already been charged in connection with Mr Waga's death.

Detectives are still appealing for help to find three other outstanding suspects, who are believed to have fled Cardiff the day after the murder. They have links with Lushnje in Albania.

The three suspects are:

Josif Nushi, 26

Josif Nushi

Mihal Dhana, 27

Mihal Dhana

Gledis Mehalla, 19

Gledis Mehalla

Mark Duthie, Director of Operations at Crimestoppers, said: “Tomasz was a much-loved son, brother, father and partner. This is a shocking case and his loved ones deserve answers.

“Our charity is supporting the investigation by offering rewards and appealing for information anonymously from the public.

“They (the man above) are urgently wanted for questioning and you are advised not to approach them if you see them.

“People will know where they are, so it’s important to be clear that, to assist somebody who is wanted for questioning over a crime can lead to prosecution.

“I urge you to do the right thing. You can call our UK Contact Centre, which is open 24/7, on freephone 0800 555 111, or you can use our simple and secure anonymous online form.

“Nobody will know you contacted us, and you’ll be doing the right thing for Tomasz, his family and friends, who deserve to see those responsible brought to justice.”