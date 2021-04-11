DETECTIVES have released new images of Wales' most wanted man – Mohammed Ali Ege – on the anniversary of the savage killing of a student.

It is 11 years to the day since 17-year-old Aamir Siddiqi was murdered in Cardiff.

He was stabbed on the doorstep of his family home in Roath on the afternoon of Sunday, April 11, 2010 while waiting for his Quran teacher.

Two men were found guilty of murdering Aamir and the attempted murder of his parents following a trial and each jailed for 40 years.

Ege, 42, fled to India before he could be arrested in connection with Aamir's death.

Mohammed Ali Ege

In 2013 he was detained in India but in 2017, while awaiting extradition, he escaped from Indian custody.

Four years on, his current whereabouts remain unknown.

Detectives leading the hunt have released new images of Ege which were taken following his arrest in India in 2013.

Aamir Siddiqi

It is hoped this fresh appeal will lead to any recent sightings being reported to police.

A South Wales Police spokeswoman said: “We continue to work with the National Crime Agency and international law enforcement agencies to trace Ege and return him to the UK.

Pictures taken of Mohammed Ali Ege in custody in India have just been released by police

“Two other men convicted of Aamir’s murder continue to serve life sentences in prison.

“Aamir's family continue to be updated and supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

“We urge anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mohammed Ali Ege to get in touch.”

Can you help?

You can provide information via: Major Incident Public Portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

Call 101, quoting reference 1700150924, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.