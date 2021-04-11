TEN new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Gwent on Sunday, according to Public Health Wales.

Five of the new cases were in Newport, two were in Caerphilly, two were in Blaenau Gwent and one was in Monmouthshire. No new cases were recorded in Torfaen.

The ten cases in Gwent make up 53 across Wales on Sunday. Cardiff recorded the most cases with 12.

Three new deaths were recorded in Wales on Sunday, and none of them were in Gwent, so the death toll in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board stays at 958.

Wales-wide, there have now been 210,397 cases since the start of the pandemic, and 5,531 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic Gwent has recorded 41,323 cases – the most in Wales of any health board.

Case rates in Gwent are now at their lowest since September.

The current case rate for Newport – measured for the seven days to April 6 – is 14.2 per 100,000.

The rest of the case rates for areas in Gwent are as follows: Torfaen (16), Blaenau Gwent (12.9), Caerphilly (11), and Monmouthshire (2.1).

Monmouthshire now has by far the lowest case rate in Wales.

The current national rolling case rate for Wales is 17.6 – showing Gwent is generally faring better than other health boards in recent days and weeks.

Cases for the whole of Wales for Sunday are below:

Cardiff: 12

Swansea: five

Newport: five

Residents outside of Wales: four

Rhondda Cynon Taf: four

Flintshire: three

Gwynedd: three

Wrexham: three

Carmarthenshire: three

Powys: three

Blaenau Gwent: two

Caerphilly: two

Conwy: one

Monmouthshire: one

Everywhere else: none

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.