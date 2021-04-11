POLICE seized a number of nitrous oxide canisters as well as cannabis in Gwent over the weekend.
Nitrous oxide is also known as laughing gas or balloons.
A normal dose of it is usually taken from an 8g canister dispensed into a balloon.
The drugs were confiscated in Caldicot on Friday night and a fixed penalty notice was issued for the cannabis.
On Twitter, Gwent Police’s Monmouthshire Officers wrote: "A number of nitrous oxide canisters and a small amount of cannabis was seized by SC9382 & SC9335 following a stop/search in Sandy Lane, Caldicot last night.
"And FPN was issued to the male in possession of cannabis."
Laughing gas can induce euphoria and excitement but anyone taking it risks falling unconscious or suffocating from a lack of oxygen.
Some people have died from using the substance.