JURORS have retired to consider their verdicts in the trial of three men who are accused of murdering a drug dealer from Newport.
Euan Peters, 42, from Dros-y-Morfa, Rumney, Cardiff, Conlan Dunnion, 23, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport, and Perrie Dunwell, 33, of Cold Mill Road, Newport, are accused of killing Shafiul Islam.
It is alleged the trio murdered the 22-year-old Mr Islam, who was nicknamed ‘Chilly’, following a planned robbery at his home in the Shaftesbury area.
Prosecutor Mark Wyeth QC said Mr Islam died after he was repeatedly hit over the head with a Kopparberg cider bottle in November 2019.
MORE NEWS
- Gwent Police’s ‘Most Wanted’ this weekend
- Paedophile had disturbing images of young children being raped on his iPhone
- Drug dealing dad who made thousands ordered to hand over dirty cash
Peters has admitted conspiracy to rob Mr Islam in Tewkesbury Walk.
Dunnion and Dunwell have pleaded not guilty to the same charge.
The Newport Crown Court jury retired to consider their verdicts on Friday and are due to resume their deliberations tomorrow morning.
Comments are closed on this article.