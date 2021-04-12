Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Hallie Rose Baker arrived on September 22, 2020, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 9lb 3oz. Mum and dad are Charlotte and Daniel Baker, of Caldicot and Hallie's siblings are Freddie (seven) and Tilly (five).

This is Chase Robbie Watkins, who was born on April 3, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 11oz. Mum and dad are Nicole McCarthy and Cade Watkins, of Newport, and his big sister is Millie Watkins (seven).

Mabel Enfys Blud was born on March 16, 2021, in the birthing pool at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 8oz. Her parents are Lewis Blud and Chloe Blud, of Newport, and her big brother is Alfie Blud (two).

Bonnie Lily Joanne Price was born on February 27, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 14oz. She is the first child of Talisha and Thomas Price, of Newport. She was born on her late grandmother Joanne's birthday.

Welcome to Archer John Byron Hayward was was born on March 28, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 4oz. Archer was born via an emergency Caesarean section and spent the night in the special care baby unit before staying in hospital for five days with his mum, Kelly Walters, due to an infection. His dad is Carwyn Hayward and his big sister is Harper-Mae Hayward and the family live in Ebbw Vale.

Baby Phyllis Edwards was born at 33 weeks and five days on February 25, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing just 2lb 14oz. Her mum and dad are Phyllis and Leo Edwards, of Pontypool, and she has two big brothers, Leo and Reuben, and a big sister Miami. She has spent time in the NICU at the hospital and mum Phyllis said the little one is doing well.