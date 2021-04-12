THE BBC was forced to set up an online form for complaints after being inundated with criticism and complaints for it “wall-to-wall coverage” of Prince Philip’s death.

The online form has now been taken down after complaints hit a peak, a message on the BBC website read: "We're receiving complaints about too much TV coverage of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"Please enter your email address below to register a complaint about this - we'll then send you the BBC's response as soon as it is available."

The corporation has not yet revealed how many complaints they received for their coverage of Prince Philip’s passing.

Prince Philip died, aged 99, on Friday, April 9 and the news of his passing dominated TV and radio stations, not least the BBC.

The broadcaster suspended its Friday schedule across both BBC One and BBC Two to run a series of mirrored special programmes about the duke, who died at Windsor Castle aged 99.

BBC Four was suspended and showed a message urging viewers to switch over for a “major news report”, while BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio 5 Live also aired special programming reflecting his life.

The rolling news coverage meant the final of MasterChef, which was due to air at 8.30pm on BBC One, was not shown.

Other popular shows scrapped by the broadcaster included Eastenders, Gardeners’ World and The One Show.

The Corporation faced fierce criticism for its Prince Philip coverage online.

Former BBC presenter Simon McCoy, who recently left to join GB News, questioned the decision to duplicate the schedule across channels.

He wrote on Twitter: “BBC1 and BBC2 showing the same thing. And presumably the News Channel too. Why? I know this is a huge event. But surely the public deserve a choice of programming?”

Jim Waterson, media editor of the Guardian, said: "The BBC, having adopted wall-to-wall Prince Philip coverage to avoid being criticised in parts of the media and politics, has now received so many complaints about their wall-to-wall coverage they’ve set up a streamlined form to complain about it."

Former minister turned author Chris Mullin slammed the BBC for the “North Korean style coverage.

He said in tweet: “The BBC making a big mistake with its North Korean-style coverage of Prince Philip.

"Can only alienate more licence payers at a time when it needs all the public support it can get.”

ITV also made schedule changes following the news, leading up to an extended News At Ten at 10pm.

Channel 4, meanwhile, on Friday aired an obituary programme at 4pm and featured an extended 90-minute news broadcast at 7pm before returning to its peak time schedule for the final of reality show The Circle.

On Saturday, the BBC again made schedule changes, with BBC One featuring a BBC News special on Philip from 10am until 2pm.

As a consequence, shows including Saturday Kitchen Live, Recipes That Made Me and Football Focus were shifted to BBC Two.

To make room, programmes including Blue Peter air on BBC Two earlier than usual, with Friday’s planned episode of Flog It, which was cancelled following the announcement of the duke’s death, slotted into the schedule at 2pm.

Audience figures on Saturday show viewers were switching off from the UK’s main broadcasters following their non-stop coverage of the Duke’s death.

Ratings for BBC One were down 6% from the previous week, according to viewing figures data analysed by Deadline. Meanwhile, BBC Two lost two thirds of its audience between 7pm and 11pm.