A FURTHER four cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent today, one of the lowest daily increases in the area since since the second wave began last September.

The new cases here - two in Newport and two in Caerphilly - are among 50 new cases across Wales, according to Public Health Wales.

There have been 210,447 cases in Wales since the pandemic began, again according to Public Health Wales, including 41,327 in Gwent.

No new deaths due to coronavirus have been confirmed today in the whole of Wales, meaning the total remains at 5,531, including 958 in Gwent.

The rolling weekly case rate for Gwent - to April 7, the latest available - is 11.9 per 100,000 people, while for Wales as a whole, it is 17.5 per 100,000.

No information has yet been published by Public Health Wales on first dose vaccination given yesterday. But by the end of yesterday 528,199 people had completed their two-dose vaccine courses.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter by registering here.

Monmouthshire (2.1 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent - to April 7 - and the lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas. Caerphilly (12.1) has the ninth lowest rate in Wales.

Blaenau Gwent (15.7) has the eighth highest rate in Wales, Torfaen (14.9) has the 10th highest rate, and Newport (14.2) has the 11th highest rate.

Cardiff and Swansea (31.6 per 100,000) have the highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales to April 7, followed by Anglesey (31.4).

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to April 7 is two per cent. Torfaen (1.6 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

Six of Wales' 22 council areas have recorded no new confirmed cases today, including three - Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire and Torfaen - in Gwent.

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.