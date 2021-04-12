A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a crash this morning and the road has now reopened.

The crash happened on the A48 in Pwllmeyric, near Chepstow at 9.15am, Monday, April 12.

It involved a car and a van and the road was closed. The woman was treated by paramedics and was taken to the Grange hospital in Cwmbran as a precaution.

MORE NEWS:

In a statement, a spokesman for Gwent Police said: “No other injuries were reported.

“Officers assisted with traffic management, while South Wales Fire and Rescue Service officers also attended.”