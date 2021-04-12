Do you recognise this man?

Gwent Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was stolen in Abergavenny.

They are asking anyone who may recognise the vehicle or man in these images to get in touch.

The vehicle was stolen from outside of a home in Park Crescent last week.

A spokesman for Gwent Police's Monmouthshire officers tweeted: "We are appealing for information after a vehicle was stolen from a property in Park Crescent, Abergavenny, last Saturday.

"If anyone is able to identify the vehicle or person in these stills please contact us on 101 or DM us."