NEWPORT’s independent businesses will be given free Covid Safe kits as shops begin to reopen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID), represents more than 600 businesses in the city, has purchased a variety of equipment to make up the kits - which will be available free of charge to the independent levy payers.

The equipment includes hundreds of floor vinyls and posters to promote social distancing measures, a new supply of hand sanitisers and posters showing the business has taken all reasonable steps to be Covid Safe.

The provision is a mirror of one run by BID last June when the first lockdown was lifted and businesses began to reopen.

The kits will be available from tomorrow, Tuesday, April 13, and will be delivered on request by the BID’s street ambassadors who will return from furlough on the same day.

MORE NEWS:

The kits are part of the ongoing #ShopSafeNewport initiatives, with past efforts including free promotional videos for independent businesses and the live online Christmas lights switch-on event.

Kevin Ward, BID manager, said: “Our focus throughout the last 12 months has been on providing as much support as we can to our members, particularly the independents.

“That support has ranged from providing help and advice on rules and regulations, to guiding businesses through the maze of financial support, and more practical measures such as our Shopfront Improvement Grant, and the Covid Safe kits distributed last year and again from this week.

“The equipment we have purchased will help our independent members to re-open as safely as possible and give their returning customers confidence they have taken all reasonable steps to be Covid Safe.”

The BID’s board of directors decided to restrict distribution to the independent businesses as most of the national chains benefit from their own group purchasing arrangements and require their own branding on materials.

For independent BID members to be able to receive the Covid Safe kits, they must have paid the BID levy for the 2021-22 financial year. Email kevin@kevinwardmedia.com to place an order for delivery.