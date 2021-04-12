PRINCE William has paid tribute to his “extraordinary” grandfather, Prince Philip, following his passing on Friday.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 on April 9 following his longest-ever hospital stay.

Kensington Palace shared a touching new photograph of a young Prince George with his great-grandfather Philip alongside the message from William.

George, a future king, is pictured sat beside the duke on the box seat of a carriage, as Philip held the reins and a whip.

George, dressed in shorts and a knitted jumper, is holding open a picture book.

The image was taken in Norfolk in 2015 by the Duchess of Cambridge.

In a statement, William said: “My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.

“I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days.

“I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

“I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!

“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead.

“I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”