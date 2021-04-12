A PAEDOPHILE was remanded in custody after he admitted carrying out a sex attack on a young girl and making child abuse images.
Cory Wilkes, 19, is due to be sentenced later this month after the case was adjourned for him to be assessed by the Probation Service.
The teenager, of Llys Onnen, Ebbw Vale, has pleaded guilty to sexual assault and making indecent category A, B and C images of children.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Michael Fitton QC adjourned the case and set a provisional sentencing date of April 30.
MORE NEWS
- Paedophile jailed after he and girlfriend planned sexual abuse of young girl
- Mother jailed for ‘shocking’ attack on fellow mum at primary school
- Paedophile’s iPhone child sex abuse images ‘worst police have ever seen’
He remanded the defendant in custody until that date.
Wilkes was represented by Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution by Jason Howells.
Comments are closed on this article.