THERE will be closures on some of Gwent's busiest roads this week.

The M4 will be closed around Newport, and there will also be closures at various points along the A465.

Overnight closures will hit both roads this week.

These are the closures to plan ahead for:

M4 westbound, junction 24-28: The westbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed around Newport this week. Maintenance work will cause overnight closures of the motorway between junction 24 for Coldra and junction 28 for Tredegar Park for much of the week. The closures will begin at 8pm on April 12 and will run until 6am the following morning throughout the week until April 16.

A465 eastbound, Brynmawr: The A465 will be closed overnight between April 12 and April 15 this week. The eastbound carriageway will be closed between the A4281 slip road and Brynmawr from 8pm this evening. The closure will allow maintenance work to take place until 6am on April 15.

M4 eastbound, junction 23-Prince of Wales Bridge: Maintenance work will cause overnight closures on the M4 near the Second Severn Crossing this week. The eastbound carriageway of the motorway will be closed each night from April 13 to April 16 between junction 23 for Rogiet and the Prince of Wales Bridge.

M4 eastbound, junction 28-24: The eastbound carriageway of the M4 will also be closed near Newport. Maintenance work will close the motorway between junction 28 for Tredegar Park and junction 24 for Coldra from 8pm on April 16 until 6am on April 17.

A465, Brynmawr to Gilwern: The A465 will be closed in both directions this weekend. The stretch of road from Brynmawr to Gilwern will be closed overnight to allow maintenance work to take place. Work will run from 8.30pm to 6am each night, starting on April 16 until April 19.