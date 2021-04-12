MORRISONS have been praised for an ‘exciting’ new initiative which I hoped will lift the spirits of the nation following lockdown.

Morrisons is giving away 25 million sunflower seeds to customers this week in an effort to spread hope and lift the spirits of the nation.

The sunflower seeds will be offered to customers in packs of ten by checkout colleagues after they have finished their shopping and included within Morrisons online shopping orders. Morrisons Community Champions will also be working with schools, care homes and community groups to distribute the packs and plant the seeds in their local areas.

Customers can plant the seeds in pots at home and watch them grow into dwarf sunflowers which will be between six and 14 inches tall.

Rose Morgan, Community Champion at Morrisons Peckham store, came up with the idea to help customers plant hope for a brighter future as lockdown restrictions start to ease.

Rose said: “Everyone is emerging from lockdown in different ways and I wanted to give my customers fresh hope and food for the heart by putting smiles on as many faces as possible.

“ I had the idea of using sunflower seeds to represent this new beginning and emailed David, our CEO, to tell him we’d be giving some away in our store in Peckham.

“I’m so happy he liked the idea and am very proud that it will now be taking place in all Morrisons stores.”

Rose Morgan, Community Champion at Morrisons Peckham store, came up with the idea. (Morrisons)

Morrisons will be giving away the 2.5 million packets of sunflower seeds to customers in all 497 stores from Monday 12 April.

They should be planted in a 6-inch-diameter pot at a depth of half an inch and will begin to sprout in two to five days.

Customers reacted positively to the move with one social media user saying that it was “lovely to see”.

Another wrote: “How exciting, I will be sure to look out for these when we next go in! My little boy loved to grow flowers!”

David Potts, Morrisons CEO, said: “This has been a very difficult year for our country and this winter has seemed especially dark and tough.

“So as spring arrives, and with Covid seemingly in retreat, we want to help celebrate the growing sense of national optimism by planting these sunflowers across the UK, representing the brighter and lighter times of hope ahead.”

Morrisons is giving away 25 million sunflower seeds to customers this week. (Morrisons)

To continue to spread messages of hope, Morrisons Community Champions have also launched the ‘Little Sunshine’ award - to recognise those who have gone above and beyond in their local community throughout the pandemic.

All 497 Morrisons stores will deliver ‘Little Sunshine’ certificates and gifts to hundreds of children nationwide who have been nominated for their contribution to supporting the local community through the pandemic.