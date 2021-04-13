GWENT schools are able to access two health, wellbeing and building resilience programmes for their pupils for free.

The programmes are run by Forces Fitness - which provides the programmes using qualified veterans - and supported by the High Sheriff of Gwent and Community Foundation Wales.

Tyn Y Wern Primary School in Caerphilly was the first school to receive a visit under the programmes. All 22 pupils who took part want another session.

Headteacher Sophie Goodcliffe said: “After yet another long period of isolation, with limited social interaction, the session with Forces Fitness is just what our pupils needed.

“The session allowed even the less confident pupils to take a leading role and it was wonderful to see the class working as a team. Sean and his team were brilliant with the pupils and challenged them in a fun and engaging manner. We look forward to welcoming them back to Ty’n y Wern soon"

The first programme - Schools, Health, Wellbeing and Building Resilience - was proposed by Veterans Awards CIC and the Gwent Armed Forces liaison officer.

The aim of the programme is to support children and schools in Gwent that have been affected both mentally and physically by the latest round of lockdowns.

The pupils will learn tips on how to lead a healthy life, build on team work using challenges and enjoying the great outdoors.

The hour-long sessions can fit into the school timetable and provide some fun while learning for the pupils.

The second programme focuses on improving health, wellbeing and building resilience for service children in schools in Gwent - and the children in their class bubble. This programme is delivered in partnership with SSCE (Supporting Service Children in Education) Cymru.

A service child is described by the Welsh Government as “having a parent or carer who are Service personnel serving: in HM Regular Armed Forces; in full commitment as part of the full-time Reserve service; is a veteran who has been in the service within the last two years; or one of their parents died whilst serving in the Armed Forces and the pupil received a pension under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme or the War Pensions Scheme.”

But SSCE Cymru encourages schools to identify service children if they have a parent or carer who served in the regular Armed Forces or as a Reservist, or has done at any point during the first 25 years of that person’s life.

The two programmes' challenges contain elements of fitness, mental and team building challenges that promote communication skills and working together to overcome problems.

Sean Molino BCA, of Forces Fitness Ltd, said: “All our team are so pleased to deliver these sessions within the school, safely complying with all guidelines in place from Welsh Gov and Public Health Wales.

"It was a pleasure reading the pupil evaluation forms, especially with comments like ‘this is the best PE lesson I’ve had in ages’ and ‘can we do this every week?’

“The pupils had so much fun during the session whilst learning some really valuable lessons in health and wellbeing and it’s great to see them working together with smiles on their faces.”

For more information visit www.forcesfitness.co.uk and to book a session, email sean@forcesfitness.co.uk