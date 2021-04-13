A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LEWIS STEPHEN BENNETT, 26, of Marine Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months after he was convicted in his absence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAULA MARTIN, 43, of Alexandra Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROSS JOHN JAMES, 25, of Snatchwood Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JARED DIX, 22, of Victoria Street, Blaina, was ordered to pay £421 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 77mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KEVIN BULL, 60, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 55mph in a 30mph zone on the town’s Crumlin Road.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TANVIR HUSSAIN, 45, of Capel Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on Cardiff Road.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TRACEY JOHNSON, 48, of St Basils Crescent, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £191 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 84mph in a 70mph zone.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT HUTTON, 55, Maesruddud Lane, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £421 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 82mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TIM EDWARDS, 47, of Gelligroes Road, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

PAIGE LEANNE DESMOND, 29, of Mill House Court, Hollybush, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £357 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

PAUL DAVIES, 58, of Maesycoed Terrace, Tredomen, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOANNE BALDWIN, 40, Derlwyn Street, Phillipstown, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

SALLY-ANNE DIAMOND, 53, of Rectory Road, Sofrydd, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £337 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.