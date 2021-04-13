PLANS for a new factory in Cwmbran, which could keep around 170 skilled jobs in the town, may be given the green light by councillors this week.

Torfaen County Borough Council planners have recommended that plans for a new factory on land off the town's Grange Road be approved.

Crane Process Flow Technologies (Crane), which manufactures parts involved in chemical, mining and water treatment, has been based on neighbouring land since 1934.

But the firm's current site is ageing and a report says it is “not sufficient to meet the current and planned future manufacturing needs and investment of the company”.

Developer Cedar has put forward proposals to redevelop the vacant and brownfield land that is the subject of the planning application - on the corner of Grange Road and Llanfrechfa Way - with a new manufacturing facility, offices, and car parking.

The site previously hosted a packing and distribution warehouse, though it has been vacant for several years.

Crane has considered sites across the world, though the preferred option has been to relocate to the above site if possible.

Cedar owns the Grange Road/Llanfrechfa Way site and the way forward would be through a long-term lease of the new facility.

The new factory would be located just south of Crane’s existing facility, and if approved will include 100,000 sq ft of manufacturing floorspace and 13,000 sq ft of new office space.

There will also be parking spaces for 176 cars, including provision for electric vehicles, as well as bicycle storage to encourage sustainable transport.

The aim for the site, just over six-and-a-half acres in size, is to create "a world class manufacturing facility of modern design", according to a planning statement.

County borough planners have recommended approval, subject to environmental agency Natural Resources Wales approving plans to cope with the risk of flooding.

The site lies within what is designated as 'flood zone two', meaning it is deemed to be at “risk of flooding” and therefore, defences need to be in place before planning permission is granted.

The vice president/general manager at Crane, Rodrigo De Moraes, has previously said the plans would safeguard around 170 skilled jobs.

Local ward member Cllr Alan Slade said he expresses “total support” for the application.

A decision on the relocation plan will be made this Thursday, April 15, by the council’s planning committee.