PEOPLE have been issued an urgent scam warning over their BBC TV Licence which could see them lose out on hundreds in hard-earned cash.

Speaking on Twitter, TV Licensing warns: "If you’re ever unsure about a communication you’ve received from TV Licensing, it’s always best to ask someone – perhaps a friend, family member, or for more help, please visit http://tvl.co.uk/scam.

On the TV licencing website, TV Licence payees are warned of fraudulent communications form scammers looking to steal personal details and outlines the signs to look out for to avoid being scammed.

TV Licencing says it will always use your full name and/or part of your postcode in emails and will never use the phrase “Dear Customer”.

They will never use terms like “urgent payment” in emails and will only communicate via donotreply@tvlicensing.co.uk or donotreply@spp.tvlicensing.co.uk.

The latest scams tell unsuspecting victims that they are able to claim back refunds but the body warned customers: “Be wary of emails promising money/refunds. For example, phrases such as, “click below to access your refund”, followed by a request to provide your credit card or bank details (we would never process a refund in this way)."

The scam is the latest in a long line of fraudulent attempts to cheat people out of cash throughout lockdown.

Earlier this month the Royal Mail once again warned the public of “yet another example” of fraudsters trying to scam money out of the public.

Recipients are asked for personal and payment details, with CTSI chiefs fearful a rise of online shopping could mean anybody could be targeted in lockdown.

Brits are being warned of text messages being sent to unsuspecting victims where they are asked to pay extra to ensure the items are delivered.

A link is included to a site designed to look like the Royal Mail’s main website.

Lead officer Katherine Hart said: "This delivery scam is yet another example of fraudsters attempting to make money out of the unsuspecting public.

"Due to the lockdowns, many millions of people rely on product deliveries, so scammers have focused their efforts on this theme.

"Royal Mail will only ever contact you via text or email if a customs fee is due, not for domestic parcel delivery. If you have any suspicions, contact Royal Mail to verify before you click any links or share details.”

She added: "Also, the public must also be aware that these types of scams may come in many forms, and scammers do not only use Royal Mail branding.

How to spot a scam

There are a number of ways that you can spot a scam or fake message. Things to look out for include:

Checking the ‘from’ address - is it from a company or organisation, or from a random email address? It should be worth noting that scammers often change their names to make the emails look like they’re from a legitimate company, but it’s always worth checking

Is the greeting impersonal? Royal Mail says that fraudsters “often use subjects or greetings that are impersonal and general”

Is there poor spelling, grammar or presentation? While scammers are getting better at making their messages look more professional, a more common thing to look out for it lack of consistency in the email, like different font styles or sizes, and mismatching logos

If you’re unsure about the message you’ve received in any way, you should always err on the side of caution.

Reach out to the company that is supposedly trying to communicate with you in a way that is completely separate from the message.

Don’t use any phone numbers, email address or linked websites. Instead, search for the company and use a different number or email address, from its website for example.