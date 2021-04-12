PRINCE Harry has paid tribute to a “legend of banter”, his grandfather Prince Philip following his death.

On Friday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to Philip on the website of their foundation Archewell on Friday.

It read simply: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021

“Thank you for your service… You will be greatly missed.”

Now in the UK ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral, the Duke of Sussex has paid tribute to his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, saying he was “a man of service, honour and great humour”.

In a statement issued through his foundation Archewell, he said: “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.

“‘Per Mare, Per Terram.’”

The palace confirmed on Saturday the duke would be making the journey, although Meghan – who is heavily pregnant with their second child – has been advised against flying.