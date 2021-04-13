AMENDED plans to move a Lidl store to a bigger site in Cwmbran, and to redevelop a Stagecoach bus depot, will be considered by Torfaen council this week.
Original plans, which included demolishing the existing Stagecoach depot in St David’s Road ,were given the go-ahead recently, after a decision by Torfaen council to refuse the development was overturned.
The county borough council's planning committee originally refused the application due to concerns over traffic, but a Welsh Government planning inspector subsequently allowed an appeal - submitted by the discount supermarket and bus company - and granted planning permission for the development.
But amended plans have now been submitted, which will still see the current Stagecoach depot demolished and replaced with Lidl, though the plans for the Stagecoach bus depot have been scaled down.
The depot area, the workshop and operational areas would all be smaller in size to those proposed in the original application.
The depot would provide nine spaces for buses instead of the original 11, and car parking spaces would be reduced from 76 to 66.
The Lidl store does not require approval through the amended application in order to go ahead, as these plans have previously been approved via the planning appeal and the amended application proposed no changes to this aspect of the plan.
A decision will be made by the council’s planning committee this Thursday, April 16.