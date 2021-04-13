IN 1975 the Duke of Edinburgh paid a visit to Caldicot Comprehensive School.
The visit was documented in the school magazine with a number of photographs at the time. Peter Strong, a former teacher at the school and secretary of Gwent County History Association, has shared the images of the visit with us.
Dale Harris, from Caldicot, was one of the youngsters who met the Duke in 1975.
He said the Duke arrived by helicopter.
Mr Harris said: “I was a member of the Caldicot Squadron of the Air Training Corps and had just completed my Duke of Edinburgh’s award. The Duke met members of the Chepstow and Caldicot Squadrons of the ATC, along with Boy Scouts, Girl Guides and St John Ambulance cadets.
“He was escorted on his visit by Squadron Leader Jack Cornelius, commanding officer of Chepstow ATC, and Flight Lieutenant Emrys Jones, commanding officer of Caldicot ATC.”