A WOMAN was fined more than £1,700 for breaching coronavirus lockdown regulations.
Lauren Williams, 28, of Glan Yr Afon, Rhymney, Caerphilly, had "gathered" indoors with someone who was not a member of her household or a carer.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard the offence took place in the Ty Coch area of Rhymney on October 4, 2020.
Williams was ordered to pay £1,760 in a fine, a £176 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
The total amount of £2,021 must be paid by May 6.
