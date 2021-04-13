PRINCE Philip’s funeral will be attended by just 30 guests on Saturday, according to reports, after the Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99 last week.

Covid restrictions mean the funeral of the longest-serving consort in British history will very much be a family affair.

It will be a royal funeral like no other, with the Queen and her family wearing face masks and socially distancing as they gather to say their final farewell.

The Queen had the difficult task of deciding who should attend the service in honour of her husband of 73 years.

It was originally planned long ago for 800 guests, but had to take into account the strict limit on numbers during the pandemic.

The Queen will be joined by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.

Other senior royals attending will be Philip’s grandson Duke of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, as well as Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Great grandchildren Savannah and Isla Phillips; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Cambridge; Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall; Archie Mountbatten-Windsor; and August Brooksbank are all considered too young to attend.

Prince Harry returned to the UK ahead of the funeral this week and paid tribute to his grandfather on Monday.

He said: “He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke.

“But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.”

His wife, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has not travelled to the UK and has remained in California after she was not given medical clearance by her doctor to travel, with her due to give birth in the summer.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson will watch Prince Philip’s funeral on television, Downing Street confirmed.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "He intends to watch the funeral on television, as I'm sure large parts of the public will do."

Here is the list of people expected to attend:

The Queen and her children

Prince Charles and Camilla

Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex

Prince Andrew

Grandchildren

The monarch and her husband also had eight grandchildren who are expected to attend.

Peter Phillips

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike.

Prince William and wife Catherine.

Prince Harry

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mozzi

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank

Lady Louise Windsor

Viscount Severn

Cousins

Princess Alexandra

Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

Duke and Duchess of Kent

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

The 30 limit rule does not include clergy, and the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Windsor will preside over the service.