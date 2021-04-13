A LONG-AWAITED second recycling centre in Blaenau Gwent will open next week.

The new facility at Roseheyworth Business Park, Abertillery, will be the second household waste recycling centre in the county borough, and will open to residents six days a week.

It will open from Monday, April 19, by appointment only, with a booking system now open for residents.

The site will provide a full range of recycling services to take items such as electrical goods, household batteries, garden waste, cardboard, paint white goods such as freezers, fridges and washing machines, plus carpets and mattresses.

From the summer, the centre will also feature a re-use shop operated by Wastesavers, where residents can donate items that are in good condition and free from defect so that they can be bought and re-used by someone else.

The £2.8 million facility, funded by the Welsh Government, is seen as vital to improving recycling rates.

Blaenau Gwent council says pre-booking is essential, and residents will be required to bring proof of booking with them when visiting the centre.

The same site rules and safety measures will apply at Roseheyworth recycling centre and the existing New Vale centre.

The Roseheyworth centre will open from 9am until 5.30pm all year round, six days a week, closing on Tuesdays.

Meanwhile the New Vale site will open seven days a week, 10am-4.30pm, until May 1.

From May 1, it will open from 9am – 5.30pm all year round, six days a week, and it will be closed on Thursdays.

Full details on how to book an appointment and guidelines for visiting are available on the council’s website at blaenau-gwent.gov.uk/en/resident/waste-recycling/visit-a-recycling-centre/.