WALES has become the first country in the UK where more than half the population has received a vaccination against Covid-19.
A total of 1,587,851 people have had their first doses - which is 50.4 per cent of the total population.
And more than one-in-six people - 16.7 per cent or 528,199 in total - had by the4 end of Monday completed the two-dose vaccine course.
On Monday, 15,099 people in Wales had their first dose, and 3,022 were given their second.
The figures compared to the rest of the UK:
- England: 27,107,590 people have had first doses - 48.1 per cent of the population - and 6,338,332 people have had second doses, which is 11.3 per cent.
- Scotland: 2,668,723 people have had first doses - 48.8 per cent of the population - and 590,174 have had second doses, which is 10.8 per cent.
- Northern Ireland: 826,412 people have had first doses - 43.6 per cent of the population - and 199,500 people have had second doses, which is 10.5 per cent.
Who has been vaccinated in Wales?
- More than 115,500 healthcare staff (81.2 per cent) have had both doses.
- 53.8 per cent of over-80s have now had the full vaccine and 81 per cent of care home residents.
- 51.2 per cent of 75 to 79-year-olds and 53.5 per cent of 70 to 74-year-olds have had both doses.
- More than 37,400 social care workers have also had the full vaccine.
- Nearly 14 per cent of people in their 50s have had both doses.
- 43.7 per cent of those in their 40s have had a first dose.
- Nearly a quarter of those in their 30s (102,444) have had a first dose.
- Of those aged 18 to 29, 17.1 per cent have had a first dose.
How Gwent is performing
The latest figures from Public Health Wales show that Aneurin Bevan University Health Board continues to be among the leaders on vaccinations, only behind Betsi Cadwaladr UHB.
Figures for each region are as follows:
- Aneurin Bevan: 282,744 people have received their first dose (58.3 per cent), while 89,527 people have received their second (15.1 per cent).
- Cardiff and the Vale: 210,119 have received their first dose (41.9 per cent), while 70,892 have received their second (14.1 per cent).
- Cwm Taf Morgannwg: 203,771 have received their first dose (45.4 per cent), while 61,527 have received their second (13.7 per cent).
- Swansea Bay: 184,938 have received their first dose (47.4 per cent), while 56,239 have received their second (14.4 per cent).
- Hywel Dda: 192,687 have received their first dose (49.7 per cent), while 45,164 have received their second (11.7 per cent).
- Betsi Cadwaladr: 332,388 people have received their first dose (47.5 per cent), while 115,738 have received their second (16.5 per cent).
- Powys: 77,226 people have received their first dose (58.3 per cent), while 24,122 have received their second (18.2 per cent).
More on Gwent
Aneurin Bevan UHB released its latest figures on Monday.
- 400,473 vaccines (a combination of first and second doses) have been administered across Gwent.
- This week, vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies across started vaccinating those aged 40-49, and by the end of next week, everyone within this age group should have received their appointment letter.
When looking at the data for Wales it is important to consider that the figures for vaccinations in Wales take five days to be published after a person receives a dose. This is not the case elsewhere in the UK.
