A BLACKWOOD man has avoided jail after being found attempting to buy drugs while having a knife with a 12cm blade, and cannabis, with him.

Adam Payne, 27, was caught with the items on him on January 6 this year by plain-clothes police officers who were attending an address suspected to be involved in drug activity.

When the officers identified themselves to Payne, he told them he was visiting his cousin at the property, said Rebecca Griffiths, prosecuting.

A flick knife, with a 12cm lockable blade, was “clearly visible” attached to his belt, and Payne was arrested.

“When it was seized, he said it was for work, but when asked what he did he said he didn’t work,” said Ms Griffiths.

The officers also found cannabis when searching the defendant.

He pleaded guilty to the offences on March 12.

Recorder Mark Cotter QC asked if Payne, of The Grove in Blackwood, was there to buy drugs, to which Andrew Shanahan, defending, said he was.

“He had a cannabis habit,” said Mr Shanahan. “He says it has been reduced by about half. With the help of his family, he is hoping to further reduce that.”

Payne had one previous knife-related conviction, when he was 13 years old, but Recorder Cotter said it would be “very unjust to impose the minimum sentence” due to the gap between the offences, although he added it would be seen as an aggravating factor.

On the charge of possession of an offensive weapon, Payne was handed a six-month sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He must also complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and pay a victim surcharge of £126.

No separate penalty was given for the charge of possession of cannabis.